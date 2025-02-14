Mahakumbh 2025 creates history: Over 50 crore devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

The divine and grand gathering of Mahakumbh 2025, being held on the sacred land of Teerthraj Prayagraj since January 13, has now etched its name in history. With over 50 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, this extraordinary event has set a global benchmark for religious and cultural unity. This participation marks the largest congregation in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event.

To grasp the sheer magnitude of this gathering, one only needs to compare its scale: aside from India and China, no other country in the world has a population exceeding the number of devotees who have already visited Mahakumbh.

Nations like the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh all have smaller populations than those who have immersed themselves in the sacred waters of Sanatan Dharma.

According to the US Census Bureau, among the world’s top 10 most populous countries are India (1,41,93,16,933), China (1,40,71,81,209), America (34,20,34,432), Indonesia (28,35,87,097), Pakistan (25,70,47,044), Nigeria (24,27,94,751), Brazil (22,13,59,387), Bangladesh (17,01,83,916), Russia (14,01,34,279), and Mexico (13,17,41,347).

Only India and China surpass the number of devotees at Mahakumbh. In contrast, nations like the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Brazil fall significantly behind.

This unparalleled spiritual phenomenon is a testament to the timeless grandeur of Sanatan Dharma, transforming Mahakumbh from a mere festival into a global symbol of faith and unity.

The seamless and well-organised efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government have showcased India’s rich traditions on a grand stage, mesmerising the world with the divinity and scale of this ancient celebration.

The sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati has witnessed an unprecedented surge of faith as saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims immerse themselves in the holy waters.

The scale of this divine gathering has now surpassed the expectations set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had envisioned a record-breaking Mahakumbh even before it began.

Right from the start, CM Yogi had projected that this grand and divine Mahakumbh would see 45 crore devotees, a milestone already achieved by February 11. By February 14, the number of bathers had crossed 50 crore, with 12 days and one major bathing festival remaining. The total count is now expected to soar beyond 55 to 60 crore.

A closer look at the pilgrimage highlights the overwhelming participation on key bathing days, with Mauni Amavasya seeing the most significant gathering, with eight crore devotees taking the holy dip. On Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore devotees participated in the Amrit Snan. More than two crore devotees bathed on January 30 and February 1. Paush Purnima witnessed 1.7 crore devotees taking the sacred dip. On Basant Panchami, 2.57 crore devotees participated in the ritual bathing. The significant bathing festival of Magh Purnima also saw over two crore devotees at Triveni Sangam.

With Mahakumbh 2025 continuing to draw millions, this spiritual congregation is on track to becoming the largest in human history, reaffirming the eternal grandeur of Sanatan Dharma on a global scale.