Mahadev betting app case accused’s father found dead

In a tragic development tied to the Mahadev betting app case in Chhattisgarh, Sushil Das (65), the father of the accused Aseem Das, has taken his own life following the arrest of his son by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Durg police recovered Sushil Das’s lifeless body from a village well on Tuesday, highlighting the evident distress he had been experiencing since his son’s apprehension.

Sushil Das had been working as a watchman for the past five years. When he did not return home after his duty, a search was initiated. His body was found submerged in a well on the very farm where he diligently worked as a watchman.

Confirming the incident, the Durg police stated that the deceased’s body was found in a well and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances is currently underway.

It may be mentioned here that the ED conducted raids at Raipur’s Trident Hotel and a residence in Bhilai on 2 November and uncovered a sum exceeding Rs 5 crore. Aseem Das and Police Constable Bhim Singh Yadav were arrested after the raids. During interrogation, Aseem Das divulged the details about channeling crores of rupees to Congress leaders. Both the accused are currently in custody.

The ED suspects that the funds discovered at Aseem Das’s residence are linked to transactions on online betting apps and earmarked for election-related expenses. During the course of the investigation, ED officials executed a search at Aseem Das’s residence. Aseem Das and Constable Yadav face allegations of collusion with Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who are currently fugitives in a betting case in Dubai.