Maha polls: Cong leaders meet Sharad Pawar to end seat-sharing impasse

In a bid to resolve the differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over seat sharing for the upcoming Maharshtra polls, state Congress leaders held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed optimism, stating, “The impasse will soon be resolved. Those seats (on which there are differences) are not too many…We have time…We will do this quickly.”

Thorat’s remarks came as tension between the MVA allies — Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SCP) — over seat distribution persists.

According to reports, seat-sharing talks among the MVA alliance partners, particularly between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), reached an impasse as both parties struggled to find common ground on key constituencies.

After meeting Pawar, Thorat said he will next meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “I am going there now,” he added.

The disagreements have been highlighted in recent days, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserting on Monday that compromises are necessary within alliances.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut remarked, “We have been in politics for years, every party feels that their workers should be made candidates… But this is an alliance. Everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back.”

In an apparent dig at the Congress, Raut stated, “Congress is a national party. It is a party even bigger than the BJP… Their high command is in Delhi, their talks are being held. All leaders of Maharashtra are our friends.”

He, however, refrained from offering specific guidance to its ally Congress, saying, “What guidance can I give them? They have several guides.”

The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.