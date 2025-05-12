Maha police search home of Kerala activist for ‘plotting war’ against Centre

The Maharashtra Police, with assistance from the Kerala Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) , conducted a search at the residence of journalist Rejas M. Sydeek who was earlier arrested from Nagpur for allegedly“preparing to wage war against the government of India”.

The raid took place at Rejas’s residence in Edappally. The search, which began at 7. 30 pm on Sunday, concluded by 11 pm

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Police collected digital evidence from his house .Pen drives, phones and books were seized. The Maharashtra police team is continuing in Kochi

Advertisement

Rejas was arrested by Maharashtra police from Nagpur on Wednesday . He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the Government of India), 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief), among other provisions. He has been remanded to police custody until May 13

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Lakadganj police station, Sydeek had made social media posts on Instagram condemning Operation Sindoor, the recent strike by Indian Armed Forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and also criticised counterinsurgency operations against Naxals.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, a move was made to organize an anti-war rally in Kochi under the leadership of Rejas. It was planned to hold the rally in Panampilly Nagar.However, the police intervened and took Rejas into custody. The Maharashtra Police has also collected information related to this case