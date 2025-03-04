Maha minister Dhanajay Munde resigns amid row over Beed Sarpanch murder

Caught in the controversy over Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder in December 2024, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Munde was under intense pressure from the Opposition as well as within the Mahayuti alliance partners to resign amid allegations of his involvement in Deshmukh’s murder.

Advertisement

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Munde said that from the first day he has been demanding the harshest punishment for the accused.

Advertisement

“My firm demand from the very first day has been that the accused in the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog in Beed district should receive the harshest possible punishment. Seeing the photos that came up yesterday has deeply pained my heart,” he said.

However, he cited health issues as the reason behind his decision to tender his resignation.

“Recalling my sense of discernment and considering that my health has not been well for the past few days, the doctors have advised me to undergo treatment for the next few days. Therefore, for medical reasons as well, I have submitted my resignation from my ministerial position in the cabinet to the Chief Minister,” he added.