A major scuffle broke out between the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena members in Maharashtra on Tuesday forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

The BJP members marched to the Legislature building carrying flex posters printed with a ‘Saamana’ report demanding the aid of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and floods.

It was the second day of the state legislature’s winter session in Nagpur after the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray took the charge.

As the House assembled for the day, the opposition BJP members rushed to the well of the House waving posters and shouting slogans seeking implementation of Sena’s previous demand.

Speaker of the House Nana Patole demanded the BJP members to go back to their seats and allow the peaceful proceeding of the House, but the BJP members refused to do so.

Meanwhile, some of the Sena members came and tried to snatch the posters leading to the ruckus in the House.

The Speakers adjourned the House for 30 minutes after the ruckus between the members. He also called the members of both sides for the counseling and asked them to maintain the decorum of the House.

As the BJP members continued their protest, the House was adjourned for another 15 minutes and later for the whole day as the ruckus continued.