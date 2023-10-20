Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, the National Centre for (NCS) said in a statement.

According to the NCS, the earthquake at 5:50 a.m. at a depth of 10 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-10-2023, 05:50:05 IST, Lat: 14.15 & Long: 93.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea”, the NCS said in an ‘X’ post.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra’s Satara district.