Madhya Pradesh govt lays down new rules for night shifts of women workers

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday allowed women to work during night shifts in shopping malls, factories, production units, and other commercial establishments, but only on adherence to certain safety and security norms.

As per the new regulations, women have been allowed to work between 9 pm and 7 AM.

However, the foremost condition is that the female employee must give her consent in writing to work the night shift, and the commercial establishment’s owner would be fully responsible to ensure women workers’ safety.

Besides, it can be done only in establishments that have at least 10 female employees on the night shift.

Night shifts for women in factories and production units have been set between 8 pm and 6 AM.

In such factories, at least one-third of the supervisors, shift in-charges, or technicians must be women. This is to ensure that women feel safe and supported during night work.

The State Labour Department has issued a notification in this regard after making the necessary changes in the ‘Shops and Establishments Act, 1958’, and the ‘Factories Act’.