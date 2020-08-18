Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that state government jobs will be reserved only for local residents, for which his government is going to take necessary steps.

Chouhan told reporters that the state government has taken a key decision that government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be given only to the residents of the state. “For this, we are making necessary legal provisions. Madhya Pradesh’s resources are for the children of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath took to Twitter and taking a jibe at CM Chauhan’s move, reminding him that it was his government that brought a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in state industrial units for people from MP. And his government for 15 months, tried to make many provisions so that the youths of the state can get employment on a priority basis.

In yet another tweet he said, In your 15 years of governance, what was the condition of unemployment in the state everybody knows, young people used to wander around carrying their degrees along.”

“At least now you have woken up on the job crisis after 15 years and have imitated our decision to reserve jobs for people of the state. It should not remain just an announcement on paper.” he added.