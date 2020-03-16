Soon after getting 10 days relief from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker, chief minister Kamal Nath was asked by the state Governor Lalji Tandon to prove its majority by Tuesday, failing which it would be considered that the present government lacks the majority.

The opposition BJP, which is confident of claiming government in the state after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, marched to the governor with 106 MLAs and accused the ruling Congress of stalling its claim for power.

The speaker had adjourned the Assembly till March 26 due to novel coronavirus scare without any mention of trust vote, a move which was not anticipated by the BJP.

Reacting on the speaker’s action, the BJP moved the Supreme Court seeking trust vote within 12 hours, citing the governor’s order.

The petition contended that despite the clear-cut directions issued by the Governor to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek ‘vote of confidence’ and prove his majority on the floor of the house on March 16, after the address by the Governor was over, the item for seeking the confidence vote has not been included in the business to be transacted on the floor of the House.

The apex court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

In the morning, in a brief address to the Assembly, the governor advised everyone in the House to uphold the law.

After the ‘political drama’ unfolded in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the political turmoil going on in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting took place inside PM’s Parliament House office during which the two leaders also discussed the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat apart from the Madhya Pradesh political crisis.

As per the reports, BJP leaders and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan were also scheduled to hold meeting with Amit Shah at his Parliament House office. Both the leaders are also handling the Madhya Pradesh development for the party.