Madhya Pradesh: Doctors end strike

Junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal along with their counterparts in other government medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh have called off their strike.

A delegation of the striking doctors met Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and after the talks, the doctors announced that they are ending their strike.

The minister assured the delegation that the state government would take steps to fulfill their demands.

The junior doctors announced returning to duty and resumption of medical services with immediate effect after ending their strike.

They were on strike after one of their colleagues Dr Bala Saraswati of the Gandhi Medical College’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department allegedly committed suicide at her rented apartment in Koh E Fiza area of Bhopal a few days back.