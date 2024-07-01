Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers protest against nursing college scam

The police in Bhopal on Monday resorted to lathi charge and used water cannons to disperse a large number of Congress workers who staged a protest in the city, as part of a statewide protest against the nursing college scam and alleged corruption in the BJP state government of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal district Congress leaders Praveen Saxena and Anokhi Man Singh Patel led the agitation in Bhopal.

The Congress alleged that the police resorted to using force against the Congress workers who were staging a peaceful protest. The Congress also claimed that several leaders and workers were injured in the police action.

The Congress demanded the resignation of MP Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was earlier the Medical Education Minister in the previous term.

The opposition leaders alleged that the massive nursing scam, which ruined the future of thousands of students, happened when Sarang was the Medical Education Minister.

The protesters gheraoed Sarang’s bungalow. The Congress also handed over a memorandum addressed to the Bhopal Collector.