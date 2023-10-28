Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands FIR against PM, CM

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding the registeration of a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

A delegation of Congress party including MP Congress Media Cell head K K Mishra, MP Congress Vice President Ashok Singh, senior advocate Ajay Gupta and others met Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kumar Kaul here and submitted their complaint.

The Congress leaders have alleged that on 27 October, PM Modi attended a government function organised by the Union Government’s Posts and Telegraph Department at Chitrakoot in MP, where he also released a commemorative stamp.

The Congress leaders said that Chief Minister Chouhan, who is a BJP candidate from Budhni in the assembly polls, was also present at the function.

The complaint further alleged that the PM and the CM made political statements and speeches during the government function.

The Congress has demanded that an FIR under Section 188 be registered against the PM and the CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct, which is currently enforced in Madhya Pradesh in view of the 17 November State Assembly polls.