Madhya Pradesh conducts statewide mock drills amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

Mock drills including rescue operations for people trapped in fires at malls and other establishments, were conducted on Wednesday across five districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A blackout drill simulating an air raid was also carried out for approximately 10–15 minutes at 7:30 pm in the state capital, Bhopal, and several other cities.

During the blackout, police personnel halted traffic and instructed motorists to switch off vehicle lights as part of the simulation.

The mock drills were conducted in response to an advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22, in which four armed terrorists killed 26 tourists in the Baisaran meadows.

A large number of police personnel, civil defence staff, district administration officials, paramedics, fire brigade teams, and civilians participated in the preparedness exercises.