Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hoists national flag on 78th Independence Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag on Thursday on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at the BJP office in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister congratulated and wished his security personnel and state police deployed for his security.

“… We will all strive to have a Viksit Madhya Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat. This moment has been possible only after countless sacrifices during the freedom struggle…” said CM Yadav while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, Goa CM Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag at his residence in Panaji.

“… We remember all those who contributed to India’s freedom struggle and at the same time I urge everyone to contribute to our goal of Viksit Bharat 2047…” said the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

“I congratulate all Indians living in India and abroad and also pay tributes to all those who made our freedom a reality,” Shinde told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hoisted the national flag at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time.

Advertisement

After hoisting the Tricolour the Prime Minister received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.

“Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!,” PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area, conducted PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister consists of one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police.

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

“Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them.” PM Modi said in his address.

Today’s address of the Prime Minister Modi marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day address.