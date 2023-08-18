Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan distributes appointment letters to doctors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has distributed appointment letters to newly appointed doctors and specialists of the Public Health and Family welfare department.

Those who received appointment letters included 83 pediatricians, 76 surgeons and 128 dental surgeons. Along with this, CM Chouhan also gave appointment letters to two Assistant Microbiologists, six Assistant Public Analysts and 24 Assistant Drug Analysts under the Food and Drug Administration.

The chief minister congratulated them and wished them a bright career on the occasion.

Addressing the program organised for the same at CM house, Chouhan said, “We together should create such a situation in the health sector that no poor and needy person should be without treatment. They should be treated properly and should be healthy.”

The Chief Minister assured of better health management and expected doctors to give their best services on the occasion.

Advertisement

“3.60 crore Ayushman cards have been made in Madhya Pradesh. We will ensure universal coverage of Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman cards will be issued to everyone except those who are financially well-off. The treatment of complex diseases is very expensive. It is necessary to assure people that the government is with them,” the CM said.

He further said, “Doctors’ jobs are very pious. Doctors are fortunate to perform the noble task of saving lives and making people healthy. The duty performed with passion gives joy and people will also respect. It is our foremost duty to provide the visiting patients the best treatment. Without health, a person cannot live well and cannot realise his resolutions. There is no greater religion than serving the needy.”

Service to the people of the state is the biggest service for him. No matter how many big hospitals or health institutions the government opens, doctors are the soul of these institutions. Everyone respected the service done by government hospitals and doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CM said.

He added that if he had not been in politics, he would have definitely become a doctor.