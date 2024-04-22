Madhya Pradesh: Anil Shastri slams PM for misusing central agencies

Congress leader and former Union Minister Anil Shastri on Monday said that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is misusing the central agencies to attack opposition parties during election time in the country is not healthy for democracy.

He also alleged that despite PM Modi’s rhetoric that India needs to be a nuclear power to protect itself, China has intruded on a large part of Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh but the PM remains silent on that.

Addressing media persons at the MP Congress headquarters in Bhopal, Mr Shastri claimed that China is pushing to enter Arunachal Pradesh. The Congress leader charged that despite that fact, the PM was silent on the China issue.

Advertisement

Anil Shastri, the son of late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, also accused the BJP of destroying the social, political, constitutional and economic ethos of India, just for its own greed of power.

He said that the way the Modi government is misusing the central agencies for its own agenda, is an extremely dangerous trend for the country.

He said the BJP kept its funding of Rs 6500 crores through electoral bonds hidden and would have kept it so had the Supreme Court not given a ruling on it.

He said the BJP government had promised to give jobs to two crore youth but nothing happened. He said the prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.

Shastri alleged that all promises made by PM Modi and the BJP are mere eyewash and only to lure the people of the country during the elections.

He said if the Congress comes to power, the party would provide Rs one lakh yearly to unemployed youths up to the age of 25, and also ensure regular recruitment on 30 lakh vacant government posts.

Shastri said that the BJP government has disrespected and humiliated the farmers, youth, women, Dalits and the wrestler daughters of the country.

He averred that this is a time of test for Indian democracy and the people of the country would definitely defeat the BJP government in these Lok Sabha polls.