Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead, 2 injured after car collided with tree in Damoh

Three people died and two were injured after a car collided with a tree near Damoh’s Patera area on Monday.

After the accident, all five were taken to the nearest hospital. One person died at the nearest primary health centre, and two others took their last breath at the district hospital.

Treatment is underway for the two injured people in the district hospital in Damoh.

“A car went out of control and collided with a tree near Patera. Five passengers in the car were shifted to the hospital. A total of three people died in the hospital…”, said Patera, SHO Amit Gautam.

The postmortem of three deceased will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.

Further information is awaited.