Made radical changes for good governance: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that in the last eight years, the state government has brought many radical changes for good governance.

“Ensuring the reach of every welfare and public centric scheme is the utmost priority of the state government. No department or sector has remained untouched by the IT reforms so as to ensure transparency,” the CM said while addressing the gathering at the Jan Samvad Programme at village Baliali in Bhiwani district.

Khattar said the entire Haryana is like his family and as the head of the family, he always tries his best to extend every possible help and cooperation to every member of his family.

He said during his tenure special focus has been given on development works and adequate funds have been ensured for the meticulous implementation of every development scheme.

The CM said the benefits of all the public welfare policies are being ensured to grassroot levels. He said they should compare the tenure of the previous governments and the tenure of the present government, the difference will be clearly visible.

Khattar said the infrastructure development that has happened during the tenure of the present government, has never happened in any of the previous governments.

Meanwhile, the CM has announced that now there will be no need for verification of online Fard copy from the Patwari.

“Now, only online Fard copy will be valid and all institutions including banks will recognize online Fard,” he said adding an order in this regard will be implemented in the entire state.