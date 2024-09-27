Logo

Logo

# India

M V Shreyams Kumar elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

Editor and Managing Director of The Statesman ,Ravindra Kumar, is among the other 41 members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2024-25.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 27, 2024 7:04 pm

M V Shreyams Kumar elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

X/@shreyamskumarmv

M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi) has been elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2024-25. He succeeded Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj).

Editor and Managing Director of The Statesman ,Ravindra Kumar, is among the other 41 members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2024-25.

While Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) is the new Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat) is the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Treasurer of the Society. Mary Paul is the new Secretary General of the Society.

Advertisement

The 85th Annual General Meeting of the INS, an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines & Periodicals in the country, was held through Video Conference (“VC”)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM”) on Friday.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Sports

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected NRAI president

Former Member of Parliament Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been elected the new president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), after he defeated VK Dhall 36-21 in the polls held at the Constitution Club of India on Saturday. 

# India

Mauritius accords a warm welcome to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, currently on an official four-day visit to Mauritius, was warmly received by the Honourable President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.