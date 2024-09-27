M V Shreyams Kumar elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

M V Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi) has been elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2024-25. He succeeded Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj).

Editor and Managing Director of The Statesman ,Ravindra Kumar, is among the other 41 members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2024-25.

While Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) is the new Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat) is the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) is the Treasurer of the Society. Mary Paul is the new Secretary General of the Society.

The 85th Annual General Meeting of the INS, an apex body of Publishers of Newspapers, Magazines & Periodicals in the country, was held through Video Conference (“VC”)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (“OAVM”) on Friday.