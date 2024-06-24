Lukewarm response to NEET-UG retest in Meghalaya

The response to the NEET-UG retest conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Meghalaya on Sunday was lukewarm.

Just over half of the eligible students participated in the re-test.

In Tura, only 234 out of 464 eligible students appeared for the examination.

The re-test followed the NTA’s decision to retract grace marks previously awarded to 1,563 students due to delays at the start of their examinations in six centres across Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Chandigarh.

The result of the re-test is expected to be announced before June 30, offering a second chance for those who appeared.

It may be mentioned here that on June 20, ten NEET-UG aspirants from Meghalaya took their grievances to the Supreme Court, citing discrepancies in the original examinations, which gained momentum for the call for a re-test.

Despite efforts by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to seek clarity from the NTA, the agency allegedly did not respond to the state government’s queries.

The Meghalaya government supported the affected students in filing a petition with the Supreme Court.

The low turnout for the re-test reflects broader uncertainty and apprehension among students.