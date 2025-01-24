Ludhiana school principal suspended, campus manager sacked over corporal punishment

Following the directions of Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab School Education Department, on Friday, suspended a School Principal and a Campus Manager of a Government Senior Secondary School of Ludhiana.

This strict action was taken against them over corporal punishment to students for arriving late to school.

Harjot Singh Bains said that Principal of Government Senior Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, School of Eminence (Boys), Ludhiana has been suspended and the Campus Manager of the same school has been dismissed for making the students to shift sand and gravel for coming late to the school.

“This incident has come to my notice today, and strict action has been initiated immediately,” he stated.

Bains categorically asserted that such behaviour from any teacher will not be tolerated, emphasising the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for students in the Government Schools.

The education system must prioritise the well-being and dignity of all students, and any actions that undermine this principle will be met with appropriate consequences.