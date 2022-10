A massive fire broke out in Lucknow’s Mobile Market on Wednesday evening.

According to media reports, the fire broke out in a shop named Puneet Jain’s mobile accessories shop, which is located at Preeti Market in Naka, Lucknow.

However, the fire quickly took on a formidable form. A huge quantity of goods kept in the shop and godowns got burnt during the fire.

After one and a half hours of effort, Firefighters brought the fire under control with the help of about a dozen vehicles.