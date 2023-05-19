Lucknow airport to start Haj operations from May 21

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) airport will be starting the Haj operations from May 21. The first flight will depart with 298 passengers from Lucknow to Medina at 12 noon and the second flight with a similar number of passengers will depart at 3:05 pm on the same day. Special arrangements have been made at Lucknow’s CCSI Airport for the convenience of Haj pilgrims.

Sharing information on Haj operations, CCSI Airport spokesperson said here on Friday that “this year, CCSI airport will be handling more than double the number of Haj passengers at around 11,500 as compared to 5,500 in 2022. In addition, around 2,500 passengers from Varanasi will be coming to Lucknow and will be travelling from the CCSI airport. For the convenience of passengers, we have allocated a special gate for entry into Terminal-1 and a help desk to complete last-minute formalities of Haj pilgrims. The airport is working with all the concerned stakeholders to ensure passengers leave safely for Haj pilgrimage.”

“A separate baggage screen facility has been created in coordination with Immigration, CISF and Customs officials. We are also closely working with the state Haj Committee for movement of Haj passengers,” the spokesperson added.

In the security hold area of Terminal-1, separate areas are earmarked for religious activities by Haj passengers, which include separate wazu khana and namaz sections for male and female pilgrims respectively.

The airport will handle over 45 flights from May 21 to June 6 and over 14,000 passengers are expected to travel from Lucknow airport to Medina. The special flights for Haj will be operated by Saudia Airlines.