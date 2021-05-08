Amidst complaints of the administration mishandling the Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the three hospitals here that have been designated as Covid care centers.

He took first hand appraisal of the infrastructure and patient care management in Covid care Hospitals, including the Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Chest Disease & TB Hospital, and Government Medical College, Jammu.

During his visit, the Lt Governor enquired about the number of patients being treated in the hospitals, patients discharged after recovery, availability of oxygen support beds.

The Lt Governor, while inspecting the functionality of Oxygen Generation Plants in the Hospitals, directed for effective rationalization of available resources to cater to the requirements of the patients.

The Lt Governor directed the hospitals to ensure that best possible care is given to the patients through regular rounds of senior doctors in the wards. He also emphasized on strict compliance of the hospital referral policy and triage in the hospitals.

“Doctors must have personal interaction with the patients and their attendants to ensure better treatment”, maintained the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers of Health Department to increase Covid dedicated beds with oxygen support in the shortest possible time by coordinating with the concerned departments for providing best patient care in the Covid care hospitals.

In order to strengthen health workforce, the Lt Governor directed the authorities of Covid care hospitals to increase the paramedical staff, besides rationalizing the medical staff from peripheral hospitals of the District.

It was informed that the trial run of 2400 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant in GMC Jammu is going on and the same would be made fully functional by 8 May enabling the addition of about 125 Covid dedicated beds in the Government Medical College.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP and Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; accompanied the Lt Governor.