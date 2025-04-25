Lt Governor asks Army Chief to hunt down terrorists involved in Pahalgam carnage

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asked Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, but also to intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

The LG chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar on Friday with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt General Pratik Sharma, and GOC 15 Corps Lt General Prashant Srivastava.

The Army Chief arrived in Srinagar to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam.

During the discussion, the Lieutenant Governor said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of its Army, police, and CAPFs, emphasising that they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers, and OGWs of Pahalgam attack, and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack—irrespective of their location or affiliation—must be hunted down and asked to pay a heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top Army officials.

The meeting also reviewed the security mechanisms in place, along with various short-term and long-term measures, and assessed the integration and coordination among the security agencies.

The Army Chief also met officers at the headquarters of the Chinar Corps in Srinagar.