Lieutenant Governor of the Ladakh union territory, Radha Krishna Mathur, on Sunday trekked on the frozen Zanskar river (Chadar Trek) in the cold desert region and was briefed about the annual trek by top military and civil officers.

His visit to the frozen river comes within days of more than 100 stranded trekkers having been safely evacuated by the Army. About two dozen trekkers were evacuated in helicopters.

The Lt. Governor visited the Chadar Trek organised at Chilling today. Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas accompanied him.

Mathur was received by Lt. General Harinder Singh, Inspector General Ladakh S.S. Khandare, Inspector General ITBP Deepam Seth, SSP Leh Sargun Shukla and all ranks of the Fire & Fury Corps, at the Chilling Base Camp.

Mathur was briefed about Field Report on Chadar Trek, a week-long annual event of the Army conducted by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre astride the frozen River Zanskar.

The briefing included rescue operations conducted involved details of the evacuation of tourists as well as locals, supplies as well as medical assistance provided during the trek. It was also about the recommendations concerning issues like communication, land route rescue team, air evacuation, avalanche, landslide, equipment, clothing, food, waste management, Trek training, porters, medical assistance, etc.

Lt. Governor met with the team of Chadar Trek of LSRC and also trekked on Chadar.