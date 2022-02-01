Lt Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as new Vice Chief of Army

Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff today.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pande was commissioned in December 1982 to the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). The General Officer commanded an Engineer Regiment during Operation Parakram in the sensitive Pallanwala Sector along the Line of Control of Jammu and Kashmir. He is a graduate of Staff College, Camberley (United Kingdom), and attended the Higher Command (HC) and National Defence College (NDC) Courses.

In his 39 years of a distinguished military career, he has tenanted important and challenging command and staff appointments in different operational environments which include command of an Engineer Brigade of Strike Corps in the Western Theatre, Infantry Brigade along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Mountain Division in the High Altitude Area of Western Ladakh, a Corps in the North East, Commander-in-Chief Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the award of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and GOC-in-C Commendation twice.

Lt Gen Pande succeeds Lt Gen CP Mohanty who superannuated yesterday after completing four decades of an illustrious career in the Army.