LSD: Blanket ban in J&K on import of animals from outside

In the wake of the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, constituted two dedicated task forces, one each for Jammu and Kashmir valley, while imposing a complete ban on the import of animals from outside.

These task forces, to be headed by scientists from SKUAST, Kashmir and Jammu along with other members from the Animal Husbandry Departments, will monitor the spread of the disease in real time and suggest strategies for its control.

As per the notification issued under Section 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, nine districts of J&K have been declared as controlled areas. In pursuance of the notification, an order was issued imposing a complete ban on the import of bovine animals from outside the UT as well as inter-district movement of these animals within the UT of J&K.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against the LSD has started in a campaign mode in both the Divisions and susceptible populations are being vaccinated in the form of ring vaccination around the respective epicenters on a war footing to control the spread of the disease.

All bio security measures which include use of fly repellents, fogging, isolation and treatment of affected animals are being adopted. District level RRTs visit all the epicenters of infection for controlling its spread. The Agriculture Production Department (APD) is abreast of the situation in the UT and Additional Chief Secretary, APD, Atal Dulloo is personally monitoring the evolving situation on daily basis.

Farmers are being advised to establish close liaison with the Animal Husbandry authorities and cooperate fully in control and immunization programs. APD has started a dedicated helpline 1962 to assist farmers in case of any eventuality related to the disease.

The samples for the confirmation of LSD are being sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, on a daily basis. However, two BSL-II labs have been set up at Jammu and Srinagar to conduct the testing for LSD in J&K only which will start functioning within a week’s time and surveillance of the disease shall be taken up in a large scale for controlling the disease.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, reviewed the measures taken to combat the spread of LSD in the district. A threadbare discussion was held with regard to the measures being taken in the district to control the spread of the viral Disease among dairy animals.