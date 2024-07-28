LS Speaker Om Birla urges youth to emulate patriotism of Kargil martyrs

Remembering the sacrifices and courage of soldiers during the Kargil war, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urged the youth to emulate the dedication and patriotism of the Kargil martyrs.

“We have gathered today to pay tribute to the Kargil martyrs and honor their families. We should learn discipline and the spirit of living for the country from the lives of martyrs and soldiers,” Birla said while virtually addressing students here at an event organised to commemorate the martyrdom of the Kargil heroes.

During the event, the families of 32 martyrs who lost their lives in the Kargil war were honoured. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the Param Vir Chakra awardee, were also present during the programme.

The Lok Sabha speaker further said that soldiers who were martyred in the Kargil War saved this country. “Now, it is your turn to build this nation. You are the future of this country. You are the doctors and engineers of tomorrow. Take a pledge to live for the country and take it forward, just like the soldiers,” Birla said at the Shaurya Vandan event organised by Allen Career Institute.

People of India are safe because “our soldiers are protecting us”, Birla added.