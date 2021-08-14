LS Speaker Om Birla calls for people’s movement for planting trees

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said here today that the national capital should have as many fruit-bearing trees as possible. In fact, there was a need for a “jan andolan” (people’s movement) for planting trees all over the country for protecting the environment.

Birla highlighted the need for more fruit-bearing trees in the city. “We have started a drive for more herbal and fruit-bearing trees in Delhi”, he informed.

Addressing a gathering after planting a tree at Bharat-Asean Matri Park, the Lok Sabha Speaker pointed out that trees help in combating global warming and effectively handling issues relating to climate change. India is a nation that has been worshipping trees.

He congratulated those present on the occasion of the 75th Independence of the country. He said during these years people have come to realise the importance of the environment and fought battles for forests, water, and land.

There were days when nobody bothered about felling trees. But now the situation has changed. India is at the forefront of the fight against threats to the environment and combating global warming.

India-Asean Maitri Park was inaugurated on 24 January 2018 by late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ahead of the Bharat-Asean commemorative summit held then.