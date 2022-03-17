LS Speaker greets nation on eve of Holi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today greeted the nation on the eve of Holi, the festival of colours.

In his message, Birla said, “I extend my heartiest best wishes on the festival of colours, Holi. I pray that this festival, immersed in colours of gaiety and joy, brings immense happiness and joy in your life.”

“Our festivals filled with cheerfulness and gaiety reflect our diversity. Our festivals bring us together, connect us, and strengthen our social harmony and unity,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He said, “The colors of Holi bring us closer to each other, while rising above our differences of thoughts and ideas. This year, while celebrating Holi, let us pray that the holy fire of Holi destroys social inequalities and ushers in unity within society.

We must resolve to dedicate ourselves to society and the nation with a renewed commitment. Through our collective efforts, the lives of the weak and the underprivileged will also see the colours of joy and cheer. Jai Hind!”