LS & RS adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday

Proceedings in both the houses, upper and Lower got adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the opposition continued to protest demanding a discussion on the price rise, inflation, GST and other issues.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third straight day after Opposition members created a ruckus over inflation.

The Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition members were demanding discussion under rule 267 where Kharge said that inflation has affected everyone as prices of all essential food items, LGP and others have been increased.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m. as members continued to protest.

Amid the sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while adjourning the House till 2 pm said, “I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work.”

“This morning in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an URGENT debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar’s obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering,” tweeted Ramesh today.

Prior to the commencement of today’s Monsoon Session, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MPs for disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings and said, “Rahul Gandhi never posed a question and always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings…He’s the one to have less than 40 per cent attendance in the House… Today, the person who’s been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensuring there’s no debate in Parliament”

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

(With inputs from agencies)