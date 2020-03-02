The proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following uproar over the unprecedented violence in Delhi last week that has claimed at least 46 lives.

The second half of the Parliament’s Budget Session had resumed today. The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 and went on a break on February 11, and will continue till April 3.

Ruckus ensued in the Upper House as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots.

The Opposition had given notices to the Chairman to hold a discussion over the violence and action taken by the government to contain it.

Opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress, Left, TMC, SP, BSP and DMK were up on their feet shouting slogans and accused the government of failing in its duty.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue was definitely important but the priority should be to restore normalcy and then discuss ways and means of preventing it. When his appeals to members to resume their places went unheeded, he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad charged that the Central government “slept” when violence rocked Delhi for three days.

In the House, while members shouted slogans such as ‘Delhi is Burning’, others, including Shanta Chhetri of the TMC, wore a black band on their eyes in protest over the Delhi violence. Naidu ordered them to remove them as sporting badges is not allowed inside the House.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on February 28.

Meanwhile, outside the Parliament, Trinamool Congress leaders hold a blindfolded protest near Gandhi statue over recent incidents of violence in the national capital.

Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were seen protesting in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi violence, and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ahead of the Budget session, the Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented Delhi violence.

The Congress in its notice in Lok Sabha stated that the “national capital Delhi had witnessed mayhem, which includes unprecedented violence for days together”, resulting in “gruesome killings of umpteen number of innocent people, let alone widespread arson, and looting while the police administration utterly failed”. “The communal conflagration in Delhi has enormously dented the secular credibility of our nation and tarnished the image globally,” it added.