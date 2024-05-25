LS polls: 39 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM, West Bengal records highest polling

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 saw around 39.13 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM, with West Bengal recording the highest at 54.80 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

Delhi recorded the lowest turnout of voters at 34.37 per cent while Uttar Pradesh’s polling percentage was 37.23 per cent till 1 PM.

The voter turnout in Jharkhand was at 42.54 per cent, in Haryana at 36.48 per cent, in Bihar at 36.48 per cent, in Jammu and Kashmir at 35.22 per cent, and in Odisha at 35.69 per cent, the poll panel’s data showed.

Advertisement

Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 58 constituencies spread over six states and two Union territories.

Earlier, overall voter turnout across the 58 parliamentary seats was recorded at approximately 25.76 per cent until 11 am.

In the first four hours, West Bengal had recorded the highest voter turnout at 36.88 per cent. Odisha, where Assembly Elections are also being held simultaneously on 42 seats, registered the lowest turnout of votes at 21.30 per cent.