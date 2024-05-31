LS polls: 12 central ministers, including Modi, testing political waters from UP

With the slogan “Abki Baar 400 Paar, 80 Banega Iska Adhaar”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has significantly contributed in taking the BJP to every household of the politically crucial state in the ongoing Lok Sabha battle.

The state is set to send a strong contingent of parliamentarians to Delhi, with Adityanath putting in considerable effort to ensure their success, BJP leaders said on Friday.

They said the priest-turned-politician has also left no stone unturned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential third term in office.

Advertisement

Adityanath has campaigned extensively, urging voters to re-elect Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with 12 other central ministers from Uttar Pradesh. He also supported four state ministers in their bid to secure parliamentary seats, ensuring a smooth path for them to transition to Delhi.

Apart from this, he has also held rallies, road shows and public meetings in support of Rajya Sabha MPs, eight MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allied parties and three legislative council members.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election has eight MLAs from Uttar Pradesh contesting under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner.

State minister Jaiveer Singh is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while minister and Khair MLA Anoop Pradhan Valmiki has been fielded from Hathras.

Other NDA candidates include Praveen Patel from Phulpur, Ghaziabad MLA Atul Garg, Nishad Party’s MLA Vinod Kumar Bind from Bhadohi, Nehtaur MLA Om Kumar from Nagina, Meerapur MLA Chandan Chauhan (RLD) from Bijnor, and Chanbe MLA Rinki Kol (Apna Dal S) from Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat.

Four ministers of the Yogi government are also contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Of these, Jitin Prasad has been fielded from Pilibhit, Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri, Anoop Pradhan from Hathras and Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli.

Notably, Jaiveer Singh and Anoop Pradhan are members of the legislative assembly, while Dinesh Pratap Singh and Jitin Prasad are members of the legislative council.

Apart from these two, the party has declared Member of Legislative Council Saket Mishra as its candidate from the Shravasti Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar is fighting from Ballia this time. Voting will take place in Ballia in the seventh phase.

The saffron party has fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, and Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

Other central ministers in the fray from Uttar Pradesh include Smriti Irani from Amethi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma from Jalaun, Professor S P Singh Baghel from Agra, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj, Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli, Anupriya Patel from Mirzapur, Sanjeev Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar, Ajay Mishra Teni from Lakhimpur Kheri, Kaushal Kishore from Mohanlalganj and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur.