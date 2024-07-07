LS poll victory will repeat in assembly elections, asserts Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Sunday discussed the strategy to be adopted for the Assembly polls due next year during its extended executive meeting held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The key meeting was attended by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, party MPs, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Bansuri Swaraj, and other party leaders.

The resolution was also passed in the meeting read: “This Executive condemns the attempt made by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to disturb the peace of the country as well as to appease a particular community by calling Hindus violent.”

“The executive resolves to leave no stone unturned to free Delhi from the Aam Aadmi Party government that has caused corruption, misgovernance and anarchy. The victory of the Lok Sabha elections will be repeated in the Delhi Assembly elections to be held early next year,” the resolution further said.

In his address at the Executive Meet, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the people of the national capital have given their blessings to the BJP with all seven Lok Sabha seats and the people have given an answer to alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the city.

Without naming AAP or Congress, Sachdeva attacked both the parties saying, “This election saw an alliance of two failed parties which fought together for their own selfish interests and hence their defeat matters.”

“There is a government in Delhi that is only playing the game of bail from jail,” the Delhi BJP president said in an obvious reference to Kejriwal who is in CBI custody in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

He said at a time when Delhi was reeling under the impact of the Corona pandemic and was craving for gas cylinders, the Kejriwal Government was busy making policies to commit a liquor scam.

Without naming Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP president attacked the AAP chief saying, “The chief minister shamed Delhi by building a luxurious bungalow worth more than Rs 50 crore for himself during the Covid period.”

Lashing out at the AAP government for its mishandling of the water crisis in the national capital, Sachdeva said, “The Kejriwal Government of Delhi, which promised to provide water through taps, is sold out to the tanker mafia. Apart from the big scams in the Jal Board, the government has a long list of scams.”

He appealed to party workers to work four times harder for the Delhi Assembly polls due next year than they did during the Lok Sabha elections to uproot the Kejriwal Government allegedly involved in corruption.

Later talking to reporters, the Delhi BJP president said, “Delhi’s people have blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has won all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi. The people of Delhi want to be free from the corrupt government of Arvind Kejriwal. Which CM runs the government from jail? The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for the last 26 years. Now, we will end this exile.”