Low pvt investment, poor data sharing hamper India’s Blue Economy: Report

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has pointed out low private investment, poor data sharing, and gaps in technology as major setbacks in advancing India’s blue economy, which aims for sustainable growth across various ocean-related sectors.

The findings were a part of a report titled “Transforming India’s Blue Economy: Investment, Innovation and Sustainable Growth,” released during the second round of talks hosted by the Ministry in New Delhi.

The report also highlighted the adoption of women-led seaweed farming, smart port development, and green ship recycling to boost economic growth in an environmentally responsible manner.

“India’s extensive coastline and exclusive economic zone are vital engines for national progress,” claimed the official white paper. The document emphasized the urgent need for a unified and coordinated approach to counter the existing challenges in the sector.

The second Blue Talks brought together leading scientists, policymakers, global stakeholders, and representatives from government, academia, industry, and civil society who focused discussions on four key themes: marine ecosystem restoration, ocean science and education, marine pollution reduction, and the links between ocean, climate, and biodiversity.

“To truly achieve SDG 14 and the goals of the UN Ocean Decade, we must prioritise comprehensive ocean resource mapping, develop cutting-edge technologies, implement policy interventions, and invest in building robust human capital for our marine future, ” said M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES.

Ravichandran chaired the event along with Néstor Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India, and Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission, French Embassy.

According to the press statement, the event fostered detailed discussions, encouraging collaborative problem-solving and the generation of innovative solutions essential for long-term ocean sustainability.