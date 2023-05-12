‘Love Jihad’ an agenda of ‘undeclared terrorism’ against humanity: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that ‘Love Jihad’ was an agenda of ‘undeclared terrorism’ against humanity after watching the special screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ on Friday.

Yogi said, “The Kerala Story draws the attention of the entire nation to the conspiracy like ‘Love Jihad’. The entire society must be made aware of this distortion. A commendable and brave effort has been made in this regard by the film’s producer, director, and entire team.”

He further stated that the UP government follows the policy of zero tolerance against every ‘distortion’ that hinders social unity, challenges national unity, and poses a threat to humanity.

“That’s why our government has effectively implemented the ‘Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act’ on November 27, 2020, by first making an ordinance and then a duly enacted law against perversion like ‘Love Jihad’,” Yogi remarked.