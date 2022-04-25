Loudspeaker Row: Raj Thackeray set to skip all-party meeting called by Maha Govt

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray is set to skip an all-party meeting on Monday called by the Maharashtra govt amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious sites.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande informed about the absence of the MNS Chief and said that he along with his two other colleagues – Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai – will attend the meeting called by the State Home Minister Dilip Walse.

The row over the use of loudspeakers had been brewing since Raj Thackeray had objected to the Azaan and said, “religion is not above law and country”.

The all-party meeting comes after the MNS chief stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 while warning that if the demand isn’t met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play “Hanuman Chalisa”.

Amid Thackeray’s scathing comments, the state department has implemented the earlier court orders and now made it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

