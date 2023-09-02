LoP slams Congress govt for failure in handling disaster in Himachal

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur slammed the incumbent Congress government and blamed it for having failed to handle the disaster.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said that a large number of roads across the state are still closed and the work to open them has not yet started on the ground.

“Even as the BJP workers are offering their JCB free of cost to clear the roads, despite that a Congress minister has given instructions that the JCB of any BJP worker will not be used only Congressmen JCB is to be used,” he charged, questioning if there is any eligibility criteria even at the time of disaster.

There is a huge lack of coordination in the Congress government, till now even the figures regarding the damage caused due the disaster are conflicting, he claimed.

While the Chief Minister says something, the ministers say something else, he alleged.

“Till date, it has never happened that the ration depot in the state has run out of ration. This is aggravating the woes of the public. The Congress government is promoting inflation by increasing the rates of diesel,” he charged.

He blamed the state government of closing more than 1000 government institutions ever since they assumed power.

“Sardar Patel University Mandi, which once had affiliation of more than 140 colleges, has been cut in size. The institute now retains colleges from only three districts. This is unfortunate,” he lamented.

Thakur pointed out that recently one more post has been created in the Chief Minister’s Office, its notification has also been done.

“Even amid the ongoing disaster crisis the government’s expenses are not reducing. A huge army of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Political Advisor, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) exists. Now the government plans to take another loan of Rs 500 crores. The Congress government is a government of mismanagement,” he charged.

He said that the Congress government’s own MLA Rajindra Rana’s letter has gone viral on social media, wherein he has expressed anguish on the functioning of the state government.