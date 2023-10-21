“Looking forward to join students,” PM Modi tweets ahead of Founder’s Day celebrations of The Scindia School in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he is looking forward to join the students, teachers, parents, and alumni of ‘The Scindia School’ on its 125th Founders Day event in Gwalior this evening.

“I look forward to joining the students, teachers, parents and alumni of @ScindiaSchool for their 125th Founder’s Day programme in Gwalior this evening. The school has made a noteworthy contribution to the education sector,” PM Modi said in a post on X, previously Twitter.

PM Modi was responding to an earlier tweet from the school expressing their gratitude to PM.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for gracing the 125th Founder’s Day event of the Scindia School,” The Scindia School posted on X.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the ‘Multipurpose Sports Complex’ in the school and present the school’s annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers.

He will also address the gathering on occasion.

The Scindia School was founded as The Sardar School in 1897 by the visionary HH Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I.

The history of The Scindia School provides a fascinating insight into the changes happening in India from feudal times to the modern day.

The Scindia School has been the torchbearer of modern education systems, combining it with a unique Indian ethos. It has been, in every way, always one step ahead of the times, the School posted on its official website.

The School with its unique location atop the historic Gwalior Fort, is a residential school with a difference. The ramparts of the Fort have witnessed history unfold: Tatya Tope’s troops battling the British, and the Rani of Jhansi breathing her last in her final assault. A casual glance out of a classroom window may well find eyes resting on an exquisite sixth-century temple, adorned with bas-reliefs.

The Scindia School aims to instil a progressive mind-set and nurture leaders of tomorrow, who will succeed in any endeavour that they turn their hand to, anywhere in the world, and yet retain an unmistakable Indian ethos and Sanskar, it further said.