Looking for better pasture: Yadav on AAP councilors’ joining BJP

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday took a jibe at the recent defection of five Aam Aadmi Party councilors to the BJP, describing their move as “searching for better pastures.”

The Congress leader further criticized the AAP for being directionless in the absence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam and money laundering case.

Yadav alleged the BJP has a well-known history of always including public representatives in its party to gain power. It is now adopting the same tactics to form the Standing Committee and capture the Ward Committees in the Delhi Municipal Corporation, as this week the process of election of Ward Committee followed by the Standing Committee will start in the Corporation.

Advertisement

He further claimed that due to the delay in the formation of the Standing Committee and Ward Committees in the Corporation, the sanitation and other development works in the colonies of Delhi have come to a complete halt.

He said that the political blame game between BJP and AAP is visible in Delhi on every issue related to the public but no one is working for the welfare of the public, to provide those rights and facilities.

He added that due to their non-working style, AAP and BJP involve administrative officers in politics in the fight of allegations and counter allegations.

Speaking about the support in the civic committee elections, Yadav said that the Congress will keep its vote neutral and our nine councilors will work as per the ideology of Congress.