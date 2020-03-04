Maintaining that it wants to see peace prevail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to take up the case of alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders on March 6.

The alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders — Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra — have been linked to the last week’s riots in Northeast Delhi that have left at least 48 people dead.

Hearing the petitions of victims seeking FIR against BJP leaders for alleged “hate speeches”, the top court said the long period of adjournment set by the Delhi high court to hear a petition is ‘unjustified’ and asked the matter to be listed on Friday.

CJI SA Bobde further requested the High Court to decide the matter “as expeditiously as possible”.

“We want to see peace if it is possible. The Delhi High Court may explore the possibility of a peaceful resolution,” the CJI observed.

The Supreme Court had on Monday agreed to hear the plea filed by the victims of the riots.

While agreeing to hear the plea of the Delhi violence victims, the apex court also observed that the courts are not equipped to handle pressure to control riots.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant said: “The courts are not equipped to control riots as it is the job of the executive…Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure. They step in only to correct decisions and moreover the High Court is seized of the matter”.

The top court also said it wishes for peace but also has limitations.

“We will hear but you have to understand. The court comes on the scene after the incident has happened. We wish peace… we have limitations,” said the top court. It also noted that the media reports suggested as if courts are responsible.

On February 27, the Delhi High Court had given the Centre four weeks to file its response on the issue of filing FIRs against the three BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches and inciting violence in the national capital.

A day before, a furious two-judge high court bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh, directed the Delhi Police to take a “conscious decision” on the registration of FIRs against the politicians.

The violence started a day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area on February 22 and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had stoked controversy as he was seen in a viral video seen raising slogans, like “Desh ke gaddaro ko” and urging the crowd to complete the slogan with, “goli maaro saalo ko” (Shoot the traitors) at a rally in Rithala in North West Delhi.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma was also under scanner as he had repeatedly called Shaheen Bagh a “mini Pakistan”.