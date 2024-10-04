Lokayukta expedites MUDA probe; CM Siddaramaiah prepares to put caste census report in Cabinet

The Karnataka Lokayukta has expedited the probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On the other hand, CM Siddaramaiah is getting ready to place the controversial caste census report in the Cabinet, sources confirmed on Friday.

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths will visit the upscale Vijayanagara locality where 14 sites were allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy.

The Lokayukta has summoned petitioner Snehamayi Krishna to the office for questioning and submission of documents.

The Lokayukta will get all evidence and other related documents in connection with the MUDA case.

Snehamayi Krishna will also be taken to Vijayanagar locality in Mysuru for conducting spot mahazar.

The Lokayukta team had visited the MUDA office on Thursday and collected documents.

On the other hand, CM Siddaramaiah, being supported by the high command and party leaders is all set to present the controversial caste census report before the state Cabinet soon.

The delegation of MLAs from the Dalit and backward communities met CM Siddaramaiah recently and demanded implementation of the caste census report in the state.

The BJP and a section of Congress leaders are opposed to the caste report submitted to the government. They maintain that the caste census is flawed and used as a tool to show Muslim population on a higher side in the state.

The influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga leaders and seers have expressed their concerns and urged CM Siddaramaiah not to go ahead with the report.

Sources state that, if the caste census report is placed in the Cabinet, the discussion in society will be diverted towards it and it will downplay the discussion on the MUDA scam.

The BJP has chided CM Siddaramaiah saying that whenever he faces political uncertainty he brings the matter of caste census to the forefront.

The caste census will be placed in the Cabinet and CM Siddaramaiah might form a Cabinet subcommittee to look into the report and make recommendations to the government, sources stated.