Lokayukta clean chit to Siddaramaiah triggers political slugfest and perception war in Karnataka

A predictable war of words has broken out on the final report of the Lokayukta Police investigating into the MUDA scam in which Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah and his wife Padmavathi are the prime accused – with the opposition calling it a sham investigation and the ruling party saying that it was an out and out political ploy to defame and spoil Congress, CM and government’s image.

The moment Lokayukta officials presented to the Peoples Representative Court in Bengaluru, the voluminous investigation report on the alleged MUDA scam, running into thousands of pages and documents, carried in some four bags, in which the investigators informed the court that there was no evidence of any corruption as alleged against all the four accused including Siddaramaiah and his wife, both the opposition and the ruling party began spinning the narrative in their favour.

The first attack, however, came from the RTI activist, Snehamayi Krisha, who in a statement declared that he would challenge the clean chit given to the Congress leader and Chief Minister and also charged the Lokayukta with protecting the political leaders.

“It is proven what I doubted about Lokayukta. Lokayukta officials behaved like they had sold their souls to political leaders. Though I have submitted all required documents, Lokayukta police have given a notice saying that they’re going to file a B report stating there is no evidence against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Swami, and Devaraj,” RTI activist Krishna said.

This was picked up by BJP leaders like R Ashoka, LoP in Assembly Karnataka, who dubbed the investigations as an eyewash. He blasted the investigative agency for partiality. He said, “The Lokayukta investigation in MUDA land scam was an investigation of Siddaramaiah, by Siddaramaiah, and for Siddaramaiah,” the BJP leader said and questioned how Congress leaders and ministers were giving a clean chit to the Chief Minister even before the investigations began.

”So it is no surprise that the Lokayukta police have now submitted a B Report giving a clean chit to CM and his wife. Neither the people of Karnataka expected that the Lokayukta investigation would bring justice in this case,” the BJP leader said but added “Justice may have been delayed but won’t be denied. Truth and truth alone will win.” BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “We knew from day one that the Lokayukta cannot do proper investigations, and therefore, the BJP had been demanding a CBI probe.” But, the Karnataka High Court dismissed an appeal for a CBI probe earlier.

If the BJP sharpened its narrative to pin down the Congress on the corruption issue, Congress launched an equally powerful defence to beat the perception battle by insisting that the whole case was a purely politically motivated case with no proof of any wrongdoing.

Cabinet colleagues of Siddaramaiah, and most importantly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar maintained that it was clear that when they (the BJP and JD(S), began a march from Mysuru to Bangalore, it was a political plot to defame the government through creating a negative image and perception about the government.

“I had said in the beginning itself when BJP and JD(S) did their padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru that it (allegation) is politically motivated. His (Siddarmaiah’) signature was not there, he had nothing to do with it. His family had lost plots and asked for a claim and he was given. Like it is given to anyone,” Shivakumar said and added, for filing a case there should be evidence and in this case, there is no evidence.

Besides the Lokayukta has done its investigations and has come out with its report. If it was not acceptable to them let them fight it legally, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister also blasted the opposition campaign on Lokayukta and its integrity. “Lokaykta is not just the police, it is an independent body, and the chief minister has no control over it. If any official has to be appointed to the body, it is only after taking approval of the Lokayukta can the official be picked up from the state,” Shivakumar said.

State Home Minister G Paramshwara too criticised the BJP for its stance on Lokayukta investigations and said, “the Lokayukta has come to the conclusion based on the evidence at hand, When there is no evidence, they have come to a conclusion. Is it right to question it?”

Another ministerial colleague said, “There was no violation of law, no political interference, no nepotism, no transfer of money in this case. There was an effort to tarnish the image of an honest political and able administrator, destroy his image, and destabilise the government.”