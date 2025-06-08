Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to visit IIT Jodhpur on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Monday.

“On this occasion, Birla will inaugurate the newly-constructed Lecture Hall Complex – II at the Institute,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, social worker Nimbaram, renowned space scientist and Chairperson of IIT Jodhpur’s Board of Governors A S Kiran Kumar, IIT Jodhpur Director Prof. Avinash K Agarwal, and Deputy Director Prof. Bhabani K Satpathy will also be present at the event.

A S Kiran Kumar will preside over the programme.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 14.80 crore, this state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Jodhpur is expected to give a new direction to the Institute’s academic and research activities.

During his visit, Birla will distribute the ‘Research Initiative Grant’, aimed at encouraging researchers and innovation-related projects. In addition, he will launch the Institute’s new official website.

On this occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker will also release the ‘Science Through Play’ comic series, designed to popularise science. This series is an innovative effort to connect children and youth with scientific thinking in a simple and engaging language.

This visit by the Lok Sabha Speaker is being seen as an important initiative to expand the reach of higher education, innovation, and science to the masses.

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), located in Rajasthan, is a premier technical institute established by the Government of India in 2008. It is known for delivering high-quality engineering education, research, and innovation.