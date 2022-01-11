Lok Sabha Speaker inspects health and safety measures in Parliament amid rise in covid cases

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday inspected the Parliament House Complex (PHC) to take stock of the health safety-related measures and other preparations in the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Birla visited the COVID-19 testing facility set up in parliament annexe for the Members of Parliament, officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats and reviewed the preparations there,” Lok Sabha Secretariat in a note said.

Reviewing the testing and medical facilities at the PHC, Birla directed officials to immediately address all the necessary requirements of members and officials. He also directed concerned officials to put in place all precautionary measures to check the pandemic and keep track of positive cases.

Speaking to doctors and other Corona warriors at the Medical Centre, Birla took stock of the facilities beinf made available and directed that all additional resources may be made available on a priority basis.

On this occasion, Birla also said that necessary arrangements for the 2022 Budget Session of Parliament are being made to ensure members could perform their constitutional responsibilities. He asked officials to take special care of MPs above the age of sixty years and attend to their requirements.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the situation is under control and all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. He added that it has been ensured that sanitation and other arrangements are in place at all places, as per official guidelines and SoPs.

Birla further directed that adequate arrangements for COVID positive officers and employees of Parliament may also be made.