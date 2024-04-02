Lok Sabha polls: ECI appoints Special Observers in 6 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed Special Observers (General and Police) in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, to ensure level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections.

Besides this, the poll panel also appointed Special Expenditure Observers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

“Special Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar where the population is more than seven crores along with states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the simultaneous elections to the Assemblies are to be held,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

The Special Observers have been entrusted with the crucial task of supervising the randomisation of personnel, security forces, and voting machines, thereby thwarting any attempts to subvert the democratic process and a level playing field, it said.

The ECI further said recognising the challenges posed by the influence of money, muscle, and misinformation, it has appointed Special Observers for the LS and State Legislative Assemblies to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance.

Special Observers appointed are former civil servants with a brilliant track record of domain expertise and past experience with election processes, it added.

With an unwavering resolve to clamp down on money power in elections and to strengthen the existing election expenditure monitoring, the poll panel said Special Expenditure Observers have also been deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The ECI said the menace of money power and distribution of illicit liquor and freebies was also a concern for it.

The observers are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility to ensure the fairness, impartiality and credibility of elections, which ultimately forms the bedrock of our democratic polity, it said.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.