Lok Sabha passes Disaster Management Amendment Bill; Rajya Sabha witnesses adjournments

Rajya Sabha continued to witness disruptions on Thursday with BJP leaders slamming Congress for submitting a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleging links between Congress and American billionaire George Soros.

Lok Sabha passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 after a reply to the debate by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

The minister said the Modi government has been providing all the necessary assistance to states which face any disaster. Rejecting criticism of the opposition parties, he said the impact of bill will be positive.

The bill seeks to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities.

It seeks to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 and bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management besides providing statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee.

The bill seeks to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities to prepare the disaster plan at national level and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee.

It provides for creation of disaster database at national and state level and make provision for constitution of “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for State Capital and large cities having Municipal Corporation.

The bill seeks to make provision for constitution of “State Disaster Response Force” by the State Government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the game-changing provisions of the law will serve as a fresh impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a disaster-resilient India.

“Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, Bharat is advancing on the path of achieving zero casualties during disasters. In this direction, the Lok Sabha today passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for this landmark move,” he said in a post on X.

“The game-changing provisions of the law will serve as a fresh impetus to Modi Ji’s vision to build a disaster-resilient Bharat by empowering our response forces to shield our citizens from any kind of calamity. The bill makes way for the security of every citizen by prioritizing a proactive approach to disaster management over a reactive one,” he added.

A special debate on 75 years of adoption of Constitution will begin in Lok Sabha tomorrow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the debate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a ‘three-line whip’ their members. The debate will continue on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha faced ruckus with both opposition parties and members of treasury benches raising their demands.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda slammed the Opposition for submitting no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Leader of House and Union Minister JP Nadda slammed INDIA bloc and said the Chair cannot be questioned or criticised with regard to admissibility and to do so is contempt of the House and Chairman. He said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press conference yesterday, criticised the Chair, this is very objectionable, condemnable.

“The Chair cannot be questioned with regard to the admissibility and for the other purposes. The chairman’s ruling cannot be questioned or criticised to do so is the contempt of the House and the Chairman. It is very sad that yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a very senior leader, during a press conference criticised the Chair. This starts a wrong tradition which should be condemned by one and all” Nadda said.

About Kharge’s allegation that he was not being given an opportunity in the House, Nadda said that the Leader of the Opposition has been invited to the chamber by the Chairman but has not participated in the discussions.

“He did not take part in the last BAC meeting, this shows how much interest he has in democracy,” Nadda said. The BJP chief alleged that the Chairman had been called “cheerleader” from Congress handle.

“The way an attempt has been made to demean a constitutional position is a blow to constitutional values. People of India will not excuse this,” he said.

He also referred to a senior leader of Congress making a video of alleged mimicry of the Chairman in the parliament premises.

“Congress is neither interested in constitutional processes, nor has respect,” he said.

Nadda said that the press conference on Wednesday was an attempt to deviate attention from the key issue of the relationship between the senior leader of Congress and George Soros.

“What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. What he does to destabilise the country, Congress follows like a puppet. It can’t be condemned enough”.

Kharge referred to Nadda’s comments about contempt and said the BJP members wanted to divert attention. As he was speaking, the Chairman asked if he (Kharge) had accepted his invitation. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the Rajya Sabha Chairman, accusing him of biased conduct and undermining the opposition in the upper house of Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 and has seen frequent disruptions. The session will go on till December 20.